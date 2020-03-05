Jordan Cohen had 23 points for the Mountain Hawks (11-21), scoring 18 after halftime as Lehigh rallied to within six with less than two minutes to play. Jeameril Wilson added 16 points. Nic Lynch had 12 points.
