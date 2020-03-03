Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz added 13 points for Liberty.
Zach Cooks scored 17 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead the Highlanders (9-21). San Antonio Brinson and Souleymane Diakite had 13 points apiece.
The Flames never trailed after making their first basket and led by double digits for most of the second half. NJIT used a 7-2 spurt to cut the deficit to 50-45 with about a minute left but didn’t get closer.
The Flames’ 22 first-half points marked a season low for the team.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Elements of this were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.