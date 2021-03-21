Chanin Scott led NC A&T (14-3) with 23 points.

RIVER WALK REGION

BAYLOR 101, JACKSON STATE 52

SAN ANTONIO — Moon Ursin scored a career-high 24 points and second-seeded Baylor routed Jackson State.

All-American NaLyssa Smith added 18 points on 8-of-9 shooting and had 10 rebounds for the Bears (26-2). They will face Virginia Tech on Tuesday.

Keshuna Luckett led the 15th-seeded Tigers (19-6) with 15 points.

VIRGINIA TECH 70, MARQUETTE 63

SAN MARCOS, Texas — Elizabeth Kitley had 23 points and seventh-seeded Virginia Tech built a big lead and held off 10th-seeded Marquette.

Kitley also had eight rebounds, four assists and three blocks for Virginia Tech (15-9).

Van Kleunen led Marquette (19-7) with 18 points.

TENNESSEE 87, MIDDLE TENNESSEE 62

AUSTIN, Texas — Rennia Davis had 24 points and 14 rebounds and No. 3 seed Tennessee used a dominant second half to beat 14th-seeded Middle Tennessee.

Rae Burrell scored 22 points and Jordan Walker had nine points and 14 rebounds for Tennessee (17-7). The Vols outrebounded the Blue Raiders (17-8) 56-21.

Tennessee will face Michigan in the second round.

Anastasia Hayes scored 26 points for Middle Tennessee.

MICHIGAN 87, FLORIDA GULF COAST 66

SAN ANTONIO — Leigha Brown scored 28 points, including 17 straight for sixth-seeded Michigan, and the Wolverines beat 11th-seed Florida Gulf Coast.

Big Ten player of the year Naz Hillmon finished with 14 points and 13 rebounds for the Wolverines (15-5).

Kierstan Bell had 25 points for Florida Gulf Coast (26-3). The Eagles has won 15 in a row.

KENTUCKY 71, IDAHO STATE 63

SAN ANTONIO — Rhyne Howard and Chasity Patterson scored 14 points apiece and fourth-seeded Kentucky beat 13th-seeded Idaho State.

Blair Green added 10 points for the Wildcats (18-8). They will Iowa in the second round.

Diaba Konate led the Big Sky champion Bengals (22-4) with 16 points.

IOWA 87, CENTRAL MICHIGAN 72

SAN ANTONIO — Freshman Caitlin Clark, the nation’s leading scorer, had 23 points, seven rebounds and seven assists and fifth-seeded Iowa beat 12th-seeded Central Michigan.

Monika Czinano also scored 23 points for Iowa (19-9).

Micaela Kelly had 23 points for Central Michigan (18-9).

ALAMO REGION

OKLAHOMA STATE 84, WAKE FOREST 61

SAN ANTONIO — Natasha Mack had 27 points and 15 rebounds in eighth-seeded Oklahoma State’s victory over ninth-seeded Wake Forest.

Mack was 13 of 22 from the field for Oklahoma State (19-8). Ja’Mee Asberry added 18 points with four 3-pointers.

Oklahoma State will face the Stanford-Utah Valley winner.

Christina Morra led Wake Forest (12-13) with 18 points.

HEMISFAIR REGION

GEORGUIA TECH 54, STEPHEN F. AUSTIN 52, OT

SAN ANTONIO — Lorela Cubaj recovered from a scary fall to score 14 points, including the go-ahead free throws in overtime, and fifth-seeded Georgia Tech overcame a 17-point halftime deficit to beat 12th-seeded Stephen F. Austin.

The Yellow Jackets (16-8) will face the West Virginia-Lehigh winner.

Avery Brittingham had 16 points with 13 rebounds for the Ladyjacks (24-3).