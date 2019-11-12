Surratt ranks fifth nationally and first among players from power conferences with 1,001 yards receiving, and is tied for fifth in the FBS with 11 touchdown catches. He was a key component of a Wake Forest offense that ranks 11th nationally and second in the Atlantic Coast Conference with an average of 314.1 yards passing.
Wake Forest (7-2, 3-2) visits No. 3 Clemson (10-0, 7-0) on Saturday.
