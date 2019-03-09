PITTSBURGH — Obi Toppin had 19 points as Dayton topped Duquesne 78-67 on Saturday night.

Ryan Mikesell added 17 points for the Flyers, while Jalen Crutcher chipped in 16. Mikesell also had seven rebounds for the Flyers, while Crutcher posted nine assists.

Trey Landers had 10 points and nine rebounds for Dayton (21-10, 13-5 Atlantic 10 Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive road victory.

Eric Williams Jr. had 21 points and nine rebounds for the Dukes (19-12, 10-8). Michael Hughes added 12 points. Sincere Carry had 10 points and eight assists.

The Flyers improved to 2-0 against the Dukes for the season. Dayton defeated Duquesne 68-64 on Feb. 2.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.