Jalen Crutcher had 13 points as Dayton finished shooting 50% from the field.
AJ Wilson led George Mason (15-13, 4-11) with 18 points. Jordan Miller added 13 points and 10 rebounds, his first double-double of the season.
NO. 8 KENTUCKY 69, TEXAS A&M 60
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Immanuel Quickley had a career-high 30 points and made eight 3-pointers, also a career-best, to lead Kentucky past Texas A&M for its seventh straight win.
Quickley is the first Kentucky (23-5, 12-2 Southeastern Conference) player with consecutive games with at least 25 points since Malik Monk in 2017. The sophomore scored 26 in a win over Florida on Saturday.
Wendell Mitchell had 18 points for Texas A&M (14-13, 8-7), which had a three-game winning streak snapped.
NO. 15 AUBURN 67, MISSISSIPPI 58
AUBURN, Ala. — Austin Wiley had 15 points and 11 rebounds and Auburn withstood Mississippi’s rally attempts.
The Tigers (24-4, 11-4 Southeastern Conference) benefited from the return of Isaac Okoro, who missed the past three games with a hamstring injury, and remained unbeaten at home.
Samir Doughty had 14 points and four assists but also had five turnovers. Okoro had 10 points in 27 minutes after Auburn dropped two games without him.
The SEC’s leading scorer, Breein Tyree, had 16 points for Ole Miss (13-15, 4-11) and KJ Buffen had 16 points and eight rebounds.
NO. 24 MICHIGAN STATE 78, NO. 18 IOWA 70
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Cassius Winston scored 19 of his 20 points in the second half and Rocket Watts matched a career high with 21 points, helping Michigan State rally past Iowa.
The Spartan (19, 9, 11-6 Big Ten) moved into sole possession of second place in the conference, 1 1/2 games behind No. 9 Maryland, with their third win in four games.
The Hawkeyes (19-9, 10-7) started the night tied for second in the Big Ten and ended it slipping to sixth place, possibly making an impact on their seeding for the conference tournament in two weeks.
Iowa’s Luka Garza scored 20 points and Ryan Kriener had 18.
Aaron Henry scored 17 points, one shy of his season high, for the Spartans.
