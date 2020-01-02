The Flyers (12-2, 1-0) broke the game open midway through the first half with an 18-0 run over a five-minute stretch that moved their lead to 38-14. Dayton carried a 46-24 advantage into halftime after shooting 68% (17 for 25) from the floor in the opening half.

Jalen Crutcher had 15 points, Ryan Mikesell scored 11 and Trey Landers and Ibi Watson each had 10.

AD

Ed Croswell led La Salle (9-4, 0-1) with 14 points while Isiah Dees added 10. The Explorers struggled from the floor, shooting 35.4% (23 for 65) overall and 17.6% (3 of 17) from 3-point range.

AD

BIG PICTURE

Dayton: The Flyers look like the best team in the Atlantic Ten and a potentially tough NCAA Tournament opponent.

La Salle: The Explorers have progressed noticeably in the second year under coach Ashley Howard. However, they are still a few steps behind the top teams in the Atlantic Ten.

UP NEXT

Dayton: Will stay in Philadelphia to play at St. Joseph’s on Sunday.

La Salle: At Fordham on Sunday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD