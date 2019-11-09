Tyreke Key had 21 points for the Sycamores (0-1). Jordan Barnes added 19 points and nine rebounds. Christian Williams had 14 points and eight rebounds.

Dayton plays Charleston Southern at home next Saturday. Indiana State plays Louisville on the road on Wednesday.

