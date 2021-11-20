San Diego, which won its seventh straight game, built a 27-0 halftime lead on its way to its ninth victory without a loss in its series with the Hatters (3-7, 2-6).
Randall was 21 of 31 for 337 yards. Christian Brown had six catches for 109 yards and a score. Ja’seem Reed and Vance Jefferson also caught TD passes. Emilio Martinez rushed for 132 yards on 17 carries and a score and Terrence Smith also had a rushing TD.
Justin Agner threw for 195 yards with an interception for Stetson. Jordan Younge-Humphrey rushed for two touchdowns.
