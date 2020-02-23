Daneesha Provo added 12 points for Utah (13-14, 6-10 Pac-12 Conference), which ended a three-game losing streak. Gylten scored 10 points.
Arizona State led 42-35 at halftime but the Utes went 10 of 15 from the field, including 6 of 9 from 3-point range, to take a 61-57 lead into the fourth quarter. The Sun Devils only went 3 of 18 in the final 10 minutes while Utah was 8 of 10 from the foul line.
Reili Richardson hit six 3-pointers and scored 22 points for Arizona State (19-9, 9-7), which saw its three-game winning streak end. Eboni Walker added 13 points.
