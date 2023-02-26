Toumi and Evansville host Illinois State

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Evansville Purple Aces (5-25, 1-18 MVC) at Illinois State Redbirds (10-20, 5-14 MVC) Normal, Illinois; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Illinois State -10; over/under is 138.5 BOTTOM LINE: Evansville visits the Illinois State Redbirds after Yacine Toumi scored 20 points in Evansville’s 82-76 loss to the UIC Flames.

The Redbirds are 7-7 in home games. Illinois State is fifth in the MVC with 7.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Kendall Lewis averaging 2.4.

The Purple Aces are 1-18 against MVC opponents. Evansville has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Burford is averaging 12.8 points for the Redbirds. Seneca Knight is averaging 12.1 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 44.7% over the past 10 games for Illinois State.

Kenny Strawbridge is averaging 14.4 points for the Purple Aces. Gage Bobe is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Evansville.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Redbirds: 2-8, averaging 66.8 points, 27.8 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points per game.

Purple Aces: 1-9, averaging 64.8 points, 27.4 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article