Eastern Michigan dominated the first half and led 52-24 at the break. The Eagles’ 52 points in the first half were a season high for the team.
Thomas Hronis had 17 points for the Cardinals. Jerald Booker added 13 points, and Paul Zysk had 10 points.
Eastern Michigan takes on Akron at home on Saturday.
