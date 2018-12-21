SMITHFIELD, R.I. — SaBastian Townes scored 23 points, including the go-ahead 3-pointer with 17.6 seconds left, to help Bryant beat Dartmouth 68-67 on Friday.

Joe Kasperzyk added 19 points and Adam Grant scored 11 for Bryant.

Brendan Barry hit a 3 to give Dartmouth (8-6) a seven-point lead with three minutes left but the Big Green made just 1 of 6 from the field from there as Bryant (3-7) scored 10 of the final 12 points. Taylor McHugh hit a jumper and Juan Cardenas made a 3 to pull the Bulldogs within 65-63 2:21 to go. James Foye rebounded his own miss and hit Will Emery for a layup to give Dartmouth a four-point lead with 91 seconds remaining but Townes hit two foul shots and, after Cardenas blocked a shot, Townes hit the winner.

Cardenas then blocked a layup by Barry with seven seconds to play and, after Townes missed two free throws. Chris Knight’s potential winner from near midcourt missed off the back of the rim.

Foye led Dartmouth with a career-high 23 points.

The Mean Green, who led by as many as 15 points in the first half, had their four-game win streak snapped.

