Wassef Methnani had 16 points for the Stags (4-8). Vincent Eze added 16 points and seven rebounds. Chris Maidoh had seven rebounds.

Landon Taliaferro, whose 16 points per game heading into the contest led the Stags, had only three points on 1-of-13 shooting.

Niagara plays Manhattan at home on Sunday. Fairfield matches up against Canisius on the road on Sunday.

