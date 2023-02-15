Townsend and Oakland host IUPUI

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

IUPUI Jaguars (4-23, 1-15 Horizon) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (11-16, 9-7 Horizon) Auburn Hills, Michigan; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oakland -15.5; over/under is 144 BOTTOM LINE: Oakland plays the IUPUI Jaguars after Trey Townsend scored 21 points in Oakland’s 80-77 overtime loss to the Milwaukee Panthers. The Golden Grizzlies are 6-4 in home games. Oakland is sixth in the Horizon scoring 73.0 points while shooting 43.4% from the field.

The Jaguars are 1-15 in Horizon play. IUPUI is 2-16 against opponents with a winning record.

TOP PERFORMERS: Blake Lampman is shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Grizzlies, while averaging 11.1 points and 1.9 steals. Jalen Moore is shooting 42.9% and averaging 17.5 points over the last 10 games for Oakland.

Jlynn Counter is shooting 49.7% and averaging 14.1 points for the Jaguars. Vincent Brady II is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for IUPUI.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 73.4 points, 30.0 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Jaguars: 1-9, averaging 66.5 points, 29.2 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

