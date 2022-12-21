Townsend leads Oakland against Michigan State after 30-point performance

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (2-10, 0-2 Horizon) at Michigan State Spartans (7-4, 1-1 Big Ten) East Lansing, Michigan; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Michigan State -21.5; over/under is 145 BOTTOM LINE: Oakland visits the Michigan State Spartans after Trey Townsend scored 30 points in Oakland’s 77-57 loss to the Boise State Broncos.

The Spartans are 3-1 in home games. Michigan State has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.

The Golden Grizzlies are 0-5 on the road. Oakland has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joey Hauser averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, scoring 13.9 points while shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc. Tyson Walker is averaging 14 points and 3.5 assists over the past 10 games for Michigan State.

Townsend is averaging 18.3 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies. Keaton Hervey is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for Oakland.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 6-4, averaging 69.4 points, 32.2 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Golden Grizzlies: 1-9, averaging 70.5 points, 29.0 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article