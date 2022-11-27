Townsend leads San Diego against Longwood after 20-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Longwood Lancers (4-3) at San Diego Toreros (4-3) San Diego; Monday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: San Diego hosts the Longwood Lancers after Jase Townsend scored 20 points in San Diego’s 72-70 loss to the Nicholls State Colonels. The Toreros are 4-1 in home games. San Diego is ninth in the WCC with 23.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Eric Williams Jr. averaging 7.2.

The Lancers are 0-2 on the road. Longwood is 2-2 against opponents over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Townsend is shooting 48.5% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Toreros, while averaging 16.7 points. Williams is shooting 42.5% and averaging 17.2 points for San Diego.

DeShaun Wade is shooting 41.4% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Lancers, while averaging 7.7 points. Isaiah Wilkins is averaging 11.3 points for Longwood.

