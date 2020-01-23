Melody Kempton also had 12 points for Gonzaga (19-1, 8-0 West Coast Conference), which extended its best-ever start. Jessie Loera had eight assists and moved up to sixth on the career list with 398.

Townsend had seven points as the Bulldogs scored the first nine points of the game and contributed a basket as they closed the quarter on a 10-0 run to lead 20-7.

AD

Hannah Friend had 15 points off the bench for Pepperdine (9-9, 3-5), which was held 20 points below its average after shooting 21.5% (14 of 65). Paige Fecske and Malia Bambrick, who combine for almost 23 points a game, were held to a combined eight on 3-of-19 shooting.

_____

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25