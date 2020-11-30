The lead reached seven with four minutes to play, but the Coyotes (0-2) cut it to one. Townsend then answered every South Dakota challenge with a pair of free throws.
Truong had 12 points for Gonzaga, which moved up three spots in the AP Top 25 this week after a 79-72 loss Sunday to No. 1 South Carolina.
No. 20 DEPAUL 128, CHICAGO STATE 66
CHICAGO — Freshman guard Kendall Holmes shot 6 of 8 on 3-pointers to score 23 points off the bench, and DePaul rolled to a win over Chicago State.
Lexi Held and Sonya Morris added 21 points apiece for the Blue Demons (1-1), who set a program record for points in a game, surpassing the previous mark of 124 against Savannah State in November 2018.
DePaul was 19 of 30 (63%) on 3s.
A 16-0 run put the lead at 19 midway through the first quarter. Dee Bekelja added 15 points as DePaul put six players in double figures.
Nadia Thorman-McKey scored 18 points for the Cougars (0-2).
___
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.