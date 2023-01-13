Townsend's 25 help San Diego defeat Pepperdine 92-89

Townsend was 10 of 13 shooting, including 2 for 3 from distance, and went 3 for 3 from the line for the Toreros (9-10, 2-3 West Coast Conference). Eric Williams Jr. added 24 points while shooting 8 for 18 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 6 of 8 from the free throw line, and he also had 10 rebounds, nine assists, and three steals. Deuce Turner was 7 of 10 shooting (2 for 4 from distance) to finish with 18 points.