Townsend's 25 help San Diego defeat Pepperdine 92-89

SAN DIEGO — Jase Townsend’s 25 points helped San Diego defeat Pepperdine 92-89 on Thursday.
Jevon Porter finished with 21 points, two steals and three blocks for the Waves (7-11, 0-4). Mike Mitchell Jr. added 19 points and five assists for Pepperdine. In addition, Carson Basham finished with 15 points, eight rebounds, four assists and two blocks.
San Diego went into halftime leading Pepperdine 49-39. Marcellus Earlington scored 14 points in the half. Williams’ 15-point second half helped San Diego finish off the three-point victory.
NEXT UP
Both teams play on Saturday. San Diego visits Loyola Marymount while Pepperdine travels to play BYU.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.