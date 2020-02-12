Andrew Walston’s 3-pointer with three minutes into the second half brought the Royals within 39-36 but they would never get closer.

Towson gradually pulled away and led by 20 points on two occasions late in the contest. The Tigers used their size for a 42-25 rebounding advantage.

Hammock-Fitzgerald led Regent with 12 points on 6-of-10 shooting and Walston scored 11.

