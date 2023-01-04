Towson faces Drexel on home slide

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Drexel Dragons (8-6, 2-0 CAA) at Towson Tigers (8-6, 0-1 CAA) Towson, Maryland; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Towson aims to stop its three-game home slide with a win against Drexel. The Tigers are 2-2 on their home court. Towson ranks eighth in the CAA with 22.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Charles Thompson averaging 4.8.

The Dragons are 2-0 in conference games. Drexel ranks sixth in the CAA with 9.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Amari Williams averaging 2.2.

The Tigers and Dragons match up Thursday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thompson is averaging 12.9 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Tigers. Nicolas Timberlake is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Towson.

Coletrane Washington is shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Dragons, while averaging 12.3 points. Williams is averaging 13.5 points, 8.2 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 2.2 blocks over the past 10 games for Drexel.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, averaging 70.1 points, 33.8 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Dragons: 5-5, averaging 65.5 points, 30.8 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

