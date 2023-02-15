Towson hosts Delaware following Holden's 22-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (13-14, 5-9 CAA) at Towson Tigers (17-10, 9-5 CAA) Towson, Maryland; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Towson plays the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens after Cameron Holden scored 22 points in Towson’s 68-66 loss to the William & Mary Tribe. The Tigers are 8-2 on their home court. Towson is fourth in the CAA scoring 70.2 points while shooting 44.0% from the field.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens are 5-9 in CAA play. Delaware has a 6-7 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicolas Timberlake is averaging 16.6 points for the Tigers. Ryan Conway is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Towson.

Jameer Nelson Jr. is averaging 19.6 points, 3.7 assists and 2.4 steals for the Fightin’ Blue Hens. Jyare Davis is averaging 15.4 points and 5.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Delaware.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 73.5 points, 33.6 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Fightin’ Blue Hens: 3-7, averaging 67.5 points, 28.5 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article