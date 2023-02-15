Towson hosts Delaware following Holden's 22-point game

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (13-14, 5-9 CAA) at Towson Tigers (17-10, 9-5 CAA)
The Fightin’ Blue Hens are 5-9 in CAA play. Delaware has a 6-7 record in games decided by at least 10 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Nicolas Timberlake is averaging 16.6 points for the Tigers. Ryan Conway is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Towson.
Jameer Nelson Jr. is averaging 19.6 points, 3.7 assists and 2.4 steals for the Fightin’ Blue Hens. Jyare Davis is averaging 15.4 points and 5.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Delaware.
LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 73.5 points, 33.6 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.
Fightin’ Blue Hens: 3-7, averaging 67.5 points, 28.5 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.