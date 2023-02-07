Towson hosts Hampton after Timberlake's 32-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Hampton Pirates (6-18, 3-8 CAA) at Towson Tigers (16-8, 8-3 CAA) Towson, Maryland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Towson plays the Hampton Pirates after Nicolas Timberlake scored 32 points in Towson’s 76-72 loss to the Hofstra Pride. The Tigers are 7-2 on their home court. Towson ranks second in the CAA with 30.9 points per game in the paint led by Charles Thompson averaging 9.3.

The Pirates are 3-8 in CAA play. Hampton is eighth in the CAA scoring 68.0 points per game and is shooting 39.1%.

The Tigers and Pirates meet Wednesday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Timberlake is scoring 16.5 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Tigers. Thompson is averaging 12.5 points and 7.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Towson.

Jordan Nesbitt is shooting 36.6% and averaging 15.6 points for the Pirates. Marquis Godwin is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Hampton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 8-2, averaging 70.7 points, 33.2 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points per game.

Pirates: 3-7, averaging 66.8 points, 28.4 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

