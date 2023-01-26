Towson hosts Northeastern after Timberlake's 24-point outing

Northeastern Huskies (8-11, 4-4 CAA) at Towson Tigers (14-7, 6-2 CAA)
The Huskies are 4-4 in CAA play. Northeastern is sixth in the CAA with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Chris Doherty averaging 1.9.
The Tigers and Huskies face off Thursday for the first time in CAA play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Timberlake is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Tigers. Ryan Conway is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Towson.
Coleman Stucke is shooting 42.5% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, while averaging 7.8 points. Jahmyl Telfort is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games for Northeastern.
LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 67.0 points, 32.5 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points per game.
Huskies: 5-5, averaging 69.4 points, 31.9 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 4.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.