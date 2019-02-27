William & Mary (12-16, 8-8) vs. Towson (10-19, 6-10)

SECU Arena, Towson, Maryland; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Towson looks for its fourth straight win over William & Mary at SECU Arena. The last victory for the Tribe at Towson was an 85-72 win on Jan. 17, 2015.

SAVVY SENIORS: Towson’s Nakye Sanders, Dennis Tunstall and Jordan McNeil have combined to account for 29 percent of all Tigers scoring this season, though that number has dropped to 24 percent over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Nathan Knight has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all William & Mary field goals over the last five games. The junior forward has 52 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

YET TO WIN: The Tribe are 0-9 when they score 70 points or fewer and 12-7 when they exceed 70 points. The Tigers are 0-9 when they fail to score more than 61 points and 10-10 on the season, otherwise.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: William & Mary’s Matt Milon has attempted 200 3-pointers and connected on 40 percent of them, and is 14 for 26 over the past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Towson has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 35 percent this year. That rate is the 23rd-highest in the nation. The offensive rebound percentage for William & Mary stands at just 24.9 percent (ranked 293rd).

