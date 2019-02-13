Delaware (15-11, 7-6) vs. Towson (9-16, 5-7)

SECU Arena, Towson, Maryland; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Towson looks for its eighth straight win in the head-to-head series over Delaware. In its last seven wins against the Fightin’ Blue Hens, Towson has won by an average of 8 points. Delaware’s last win in the series came on Feb. 28, 2015, a 65-60 victory.

SAVVY SENIORS: Towson’s Nakye Sanders, Dennis Tunstall and Jordan McNeil have combined to account for 30 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 28 percent of all Tigers points over the last five games.

NIFTY FOBBS: Brian Fobbs has connected on 36.7 percent of the 139 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 15 over the last three games. He’s also made 78.4 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Towson is 0-8 this year when it scores 61 points or fewer and 9-8 when it scores at least 62.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Towson is a perfect 6-0 when it scores at least 75 points. The Tigers are 3-16 when scoring any fewer than that.

SECOND CHANCES: Towson has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 35.6 percent this year. That figure is the 22nd-highest in Division 1. The offensive rebound percentage for Delaware stands at just 24.3 percent (ranked 312th).

