Devin Matthews bulled into the end zone from the 2 midway through the third quarter for the Tigers. Kobe Young’s 1-yard TD run capped the scoring with 10:42 to play.
Morgan State was held to just 142 yards of offense. Duce Taylor’s 27-yard pass to David Adeleke got the Bears to the Towson 49 late in the third quarter, the first time Morgan State crossed midfield in the game.
It was the first shutout since 2017 for Towson, which has won four straight in the series. Morgan State’s last win against the Tigers was on Sept. 26, 2009, a 12-9 victory.
