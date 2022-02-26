By Associated PressToday at 8:37 p.m. ESTBy Associated PressToday at 8:37 p.m. ESTHARRISONBURG, Va. — Nicolas Timberlake scored 25 points, hitting seven 3-pointers, and Towson defeated James Madison 95-59 on Saturday.Antonio Rizzuto added 14 points and Cameron Holden had 12 points with 13 rebounds for the Tigers (23-7, 14-3 Colonial Athletic Association).Please answer some questions in this short survey about professional soccer and the 2022 Men's FIFA World Cup.ArrowRightThe Tigers made 14 of 25 3-point attempts.Terrence Edwards scored 29 points for the Dukes (15-14, 6-12).__More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25Comment CommentsGiftOutlineGift ArticleLoading...