Towson (10-17, 6-8) vs. Hofstra (22-5, 12-2)

Mack Sports Complex, Hempstead, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Towson seeks revenge on Hofstra after dropping the first matchup in Towson. The teams last played each other on Jan. 26, when the Pride shot 54.7 percent from the field while limiting Towson to just 45.3 percent on the way to the 84-61 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Hofstra’s Justin Wright-Foreman, Desure Buie and Jacquil Taylor have combined to score 54 percent of the team’s points this season, including 63 percent of all Pride scoring over the last five games.

BRILLIANT BRIAN: Brian Fobbs has connected on 36.9 percent of the 157 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 11 for 25 over the last three games. He’s also converted 79.8 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Towson is 0-8 when scoring fewer than 61 points and 10-9 when scoring at least 61.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Towson is a perfect 7-0 when it scores at least 75 points. The Tigers are 3-17 when scoring any fewer than 75.

DID YOU KNOW: The Hofstra offense has recorded a turnover on only 14.3 percent of its possessions, which is the fifth-lowest rate in the country. The Towson defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 15.8 percent of all possessions (ranked 329th among Division I teams).

