Towson squares off against Northern Iowa

Northern Iowa Panthers (3-7, 1-1 MVC) vs. Towson Tigers (8-3) Chicago; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Towson -5.5; over/under is 133 BOTTOM LINE: The Towson Tigers face the Northern Iowa Panthers at United Center in Chicago, Illinois. The Tigers have an 8-3 record in non-conference play. Towson averages 11.6 turnovers per game and is 3- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Panthers have a 2-6 record in non-conference play. Northern Iowa has a 2-2 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicolas Timberlake is shooting 41.3% and averaging 16.0 points for the Tigers. Nygal Russell is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Towson.

Bowen Born is scoring 19.0 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Panthers. Tytan Anderson is averaging 12.9 points for Northern Iowa.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

