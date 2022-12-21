Towson takes on Bryant, looks to break 3-game skid

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Towson Tigers (8-4) at Bryant Bulldogs (8-4) Smithfield, Rhode Island; Thursday, 12 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Towson looks to end its three-game losing streak with a victory over Bryant. The Bulldogs are 3-1 on their home court. Bryant leads the America East with 16.0 fast break points. The Tigers are 4-1 on the road. Towson is seventh in the CAA scoring 69.8 points per game and is shooting 44.8%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sherif Kenney is scoring 16.1 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Bulldogs. Charles Pride is averaging 15.6 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting 42.0% over the last 10 games for Bryant.

Cameron Holden is scoring 15.7 points per game with 6.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Tigers. Nicolas Timberlake is averaging 15.7 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 41.3% over the past 10 games for Towson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 81.0 points, 35.4 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points per game.

Tigers: 6-4, averaging 70.4 points, 34.0 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

