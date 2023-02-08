Towson takes on Hampton after Timberlake's 32-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Hampton Pirates (6-18, 3-8 CAA) at Towson Tigers (16-8, 8-3 CAA) Towson, Maryland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Towson -15.5; over/under is 139 BOTTOM LINE: Towson hosts the Hampton Pirates after Nicolas Timberlake scored 32 points in Towson’s 76-72 loss to the Hofstra Pride. The Tigers have gone 7-2 in home games. Towson is second in the CAA in rebounding averaging 33.3 rebounds. Charles Thompson leads the Tigers with 7.4 boards.

The Pirates are 3-8 against CAA opponents. Hampton is 3-5 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 10.6 turnovers per game.

The Tigers and Pirates square off Wednesday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Timberlake is averaging 16.5 points for the Tigers. Thompson is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for Towson.

Jordan Nesbitt is averaging 15.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Pirates. Marquis Godwin is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Hampton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 8-2, averaging 70.7 points, 33.2 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points per game.

Pirates: 3-7, averaging 66.8 points, 28.4 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

