Towson takes on Hampton after Timberlake's 32-point game

Hampton Pirates (6-18, 3-8 CAA) at Towson Tigers (16-8, 8-3 CAA)
The Pirates are 3-8 against CAA opponents. Hampton is 3-5 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 10.6 turnovers per game.
The Tigers and Pirates square off Wednesday for the first time in CAA play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Timberlake is averaging 16.5 points for the Tigers. Thompson is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for Towson.
Jordan Nesbitt is averaging 15.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Pirates. Marquis Godwin is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Hampton.
LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 8-2, averaging 70.7 points, 33.2 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points per game.
Pirates: 3-7, averaging 66.8 points, 28.4 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.