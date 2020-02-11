Regent vs. Towson (14-11)

SECU Arena, Towson, Maryland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Towson Tigers will be taking on the Royals of Division III Regent. Towson is coming off a 76-69 win over Drexel in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Towson’s Brian Fobbs, Nakye Sanders and Dennis Tunstall have combined to score 40 percent of the team’s points this season, including 38 percent of all Tigers scoring over the last five games.NIFTY FOBBS: Fobbs has connected on 31.3 percent of the 128 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 6 for 13 over his last three games. He’s also converted 83 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Towson went 3-9 overall against out-of-conference competition last season. The Tigers scored 65.8 points per contest across those 12 games.

