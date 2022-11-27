Towson Tigers and the Mercer Bears meet in Savannah, Georgia

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Mercer Bears (4-3) vs. Towson Tigers (6-1) Savannah, Georgia; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Towson -4; over/under is 137.5 BOTTOM LINE: The Towson Tigers play the Mercer Bears at Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia. The Tigers are 6-1 in non-conference play. Towson scores 69.1 points and has outscored opponents by 5.5 points per game.

The Bears are 4-3 in non-conference play. Mercer ranks seventh in the SoCon with 9.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Jalyn McCreary averaging 2.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicolas Timberlake is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Tigers. Cameron Holden is averaging 13.7 points and 6.6 rebounds while shooting 38.2% for Towson.

Kamar Robertson is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Bears. McCreary is averaging 13.1 points for Mercer.

