Towson visits Clemson following Holden's 22-point outing

Towson Tigers (8-1) at Clemson Tigers (7-2, 1-0 ACC)
The Towson Tigers have gone 4-0 away from home. Towson ranks fourth in the CAA with 24.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Charles Thompson averaging 5.1.
TOP PERFORMERS: Chase Hunter is shooting 45.5% and averaging 14.9 points for the Clemson Tigers. Alex Hemenway is averaging 10.1 points for Clemson.
Holden is shooting 44.3% and averaging 15.8 points for the Towson Tigers. Nicolas Timberlake is averaging 15.3 points for Towson.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.