Towson visits UNC Greensboro after Timberlake's 23-point game

Towson Tigers (3-0) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (1-1)
Greensboro, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Towson visits the UNC Greensboro Spartans after Nicolas Timberlake scored 23 points in Towson’s 80-74 victory against the Pennsylvania Quakers.
UNC Greensboro went 17-15 overall with a 9-5 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Spartans averaged 6.4 steals, 1.6 blocks and 12.3 turnovers per game last season.
Towson went 11-5 on the road and 25-9 overall a season ago. The Tigers averaged 72.9 points per game last season, 29.9 in the paint, 15.5 off of turnovers and 8.7 on fast breaks.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.