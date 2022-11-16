Towson visits UNC Greensboro after Timberlake's 23-point game

UNC Greensboro went 17-15 overall with a 9-5 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Spartans averaged 6.4 steals, 1.6 blocks and 12.3 turnovers per game last season.

BOTTOM LINE: Towson visits the UNC Greensboro Spartans after Nicolas Timberlake scored 23 points in Towson’s 80-74 victory against the Pennsylvania Quakers.

Towson went 11-5 on the road and 25-9 overall a season ago. The Tigers averaged 72.9 points per game last season, 29.9 in the paint, 15.5 off of turnovers and 8.7 on fast breaks.