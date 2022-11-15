Towt leads Northern Arizona past Benedictine at Mesa 105-49

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Carson Towt’s 18 points helped Northern Arizona defeat Benedictine at Mesa 105-49 on Tuesday night.
Damian Zivak led the Redhawks (0-1) in scoring, finishing with 15 points. Benedictine at Mesa also got 12 points, six rebounds and two steals from Jamaal Wright. In addition, Cam’Ron Davis had five points.
NEXT UP
Northern Arizona hosts UCSB in its next matchup on Friday.
