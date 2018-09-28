

Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins (Jay LaPrete/Associated Press)

Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley (Holly Hart/Associated Press)

The two of them did their prep quarterbacking at Briar Woods in Ashburn and at Bullis School in Potomac, two high schools separated by 15 miles, one mighty river, one state line and a drive of, oh, you know, maybe two hours. They’ve known each other for big chunks of their lives but, at ages 23 and 21, occupy different spots on the quarterbacking arc. Each chose one college but switched to another after the first choice took a turn on the old coaching-change whirligig.

Now, the big churn of things will bring their paths to quite some intersection come Saturday, amid preposterous lights 139 northwest of Washington, in a stadium conducting one of its annual intimidate-a-thons when about 110,000 spectators rummage around their dressers and don enough white to become dauntingly monochromatic. Into the same stadium in State College, Pa., will go Trace McSorley, the graduate Penn State quarterback from Briar Woods, and Dwayne Haskins, the sophomore Ohio State quarterback from Bullis.

“I’m going up,” said Bullis Coach Pat Cilento, who coached Haskins and who noted that the game will feature three former Bulldogs, factoring in Penn State linebacker Cam Brown and Penn State tight end Jonathan Holland.

“Me and Trace used to work out together back in high school so to have an opportunity to compete against him blow-for-blow, I’m excited for it,” Haskins told Ohio State reporters this week.

“I think the big thing is to realize that it’s still the same game,” McSorley told Penn State reporters this week. “The field size doesn’t change.”

It doesn’t? Ohio State and Penn State would seem to require more space, given two top-10 teams (Nos. 4 and 9, respectively), recent donnybrooks (31-24 in overtime in 2014, 24-21 in 2016 and 39-38 in 2017, with Penn State’s win in the middle affair a flash point in its resurgence) and this quarterback convergence.

[Week 5 kickoff: What’s at stake for Ohio State vs. Penn State, Stanford vs. Notre Dame]

Quarterback-wise, there’ll be the one who went to State College in 2014 after originally choosing Vanderbilt, and after James Franklin left Vanderbilt to coach at Penn State. On the other side, there’s the one who went to Ohio State in 2016 after originally choosing Maryland, after Maryland fired coach Randy Edsall and did not retain offensive coordinator, quarterbacks coach and interim head coach Mike Locksley. One (McSorley) is so familiar that he has turned up in American TV rooms probably more than some relatives (and maybe even preferable to some of same), while one (Haskins) has just begun to draw gawks at his gorgeous stats.

McSorley counts as a constant. He has played a leading role in a kaleidoscopic Rose Bowl, a victorious Fiesta Bowl, two unforgettable tangles with Buckeyes, a Big Ten championship win and Penn State’s 24 victories in 27 games since a dour trip to Michigan on Sept. 24, 2016. Charlie Pierce, the former Briar Woods head coach for whom McSorley started from ninth grade on — quite the rarity — tabulates it in his head and reckons McSorley, always the avid football student in his spare time, has helmed a whopping 91 football games in life so far, surely ahead of some NFL quarterbacks.

In Franklin’s 43 minutes of characteristically excellent news conference on Monday, previewing the Ohio State game, McSorley never came up, except tangentially, in either the coach’s remarks or the reporters’ questions. That’s because he’s a given. There just aren’t many questions by now.

[The college football games you need to watch this weekend]

All the way back in spring 2016, when McSorley began as the starter, Pierce visited Penn State and witnessed coordinator Joe Moorhead, nowadays the head coach at Mississippi State, quizzing quarterbacks about formations and cornerbacks’ whereabouts and whatnot. “It was almost like he could buzz in a game show,” Pierce said of McSorley, the student who had doubled as a safety for Briar Woods. “You know how you buzz in on a game show before they finish the question?”

Even with the awe-inspiring running back Saquon Barkley playing for the New York Giants, Penn State has scored 50-plus points three straight times (against Pitt, Kent State and Illinois) for the first time in Nittany Lions history. By now, McSorley’s identity is steeped enough to include not only the beefy numbers — 586 college completions, 961 attempts, 8,133 passing yards, 67 touchdowns against 20 interceptions — but the touchdown celebrations tucked into the beefy numbers: his baseball swing, his salute.

“A winner,” Ohio State Coach Urban Meyer said.

“A winner in every sense of the word,” Franklin has said more than once.

“Watching him growing up,” Haskins said this week, “he went to Briar Woods and won every state championship every year he played and he’s just a really fierce competitor.” (He won three out of four, but it seemed like every year.)

With such stacked wisdom, McSorley provided a possibly peerless description of quarterbacking, last December during Fiesta Bowl week: “How I see my role is I’m coming in, knowing the insides and outside of what we’re doing from a game-plan perspective, knowing why we want to run the ball versus a certain look, who we’re trying to put in a bind based off of leverage and numbers, and being able to execute our game plan from a run-game perspective, and then from a passing-game perspective, being able to change up our protection, make sure we’re protected up and we’re not short on the pressure or anything like that, and then being able to react to defenses and know where we’re trying to go with the ball versus certain coverages.”

That passage alone might explain why it’s bloody hard to find excellent quarterbacks.



Haskins, shown in 2015 when he was at Bullis School of Maryland (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)

McSorley, shown in 2013 at Briar Woods High in Virginia (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

Haskins, in his first four games as starter after J.T. Barrett’s years at Ohio State concluded, has completed 87 of 115 passes for 75.7 percent and 1,194 yards, 18 touchdowns and one interception.

If you need time to cry over the stunning beauty of that, pause here.

“You know, I see a mature Dwayne Haskins who’s doing the exact same things he did at Bullis,” Cilento said. “He’s making all the throws.” Cilento finds the early Heisman Trophy chatter around a player he coached “almost surreal.”

Haskins directs an offense altered considerably since the Barrett offense. Seventeen people in Buckeyes garb have caught passes already. Franklin has spotted a lack of much rush on Haskins, born of Haskins’s knack for quick distribution and of the talent of receivers such as Parris Campbell, K.J. Hill, Terry McLaurin, Austin Mack and Johnnie Dixon, so that “typically, his first or second progression is open because of the scheme and because of the talent, that he’s not holding onto the ball very long as well.”

Also: “He’s able to make you account for all 53-and-one-third of the field,” Franklin said, flashing his working knowledge of football-field width. He soon added, “You know, quarterback running game [as with Barrett] is always a challenge, and then the other thing I would say is, obviously, a quarterback that’s able to distribute the ball all over the field, and be able to be accurate enough that receivers are able to run after the catch with it, is challenging. So you’ve got, really, two different animals.”

Barrett rushed 205 times in 2016 and 165 in 2017; Haskins has rushed 10 times in 2018. McSorley has rushed 41 times already, yet there’s still more contrast.

“Very shy, very quiet kid,” Cilento said of Haskins, and Haskins said, “I probably wouldn’t say I’m like that rah-rah guy.”

And: “There’s plays I get pretty excited, there’s plays I’m like, ‘That’s routine.’ ”

And: “Watching Trace having those big plays, and you know, the baseball swing, and the salute to the stands, that’s all fun for me to watch him do that.”

And: “I always felt like I was a good leader but as far as speaking, yelling, all that, that never really was me.”

“I’ve seen it go both ways,” Meyer said, “where one thing about Columbus, Ohio, this is the show, and they become bigger than life. But he’s a very humble guy. He’s a very conscientious guy.”

Northern Virginia and Maryland meet in Pennsylvania for Ohio State-Penn State, and they really might need that bigger field.