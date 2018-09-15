Auburn running back JaTarvious Whitlow (28) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against LSU, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in Auburn, Ala. (Butch Dill/Associated Press)

AUBURN, Ala. — Cole Tracy kicked a 42-yard field goal on the final play to give No. 12 LSU a 22-21 victory over No. 7 Auburn on Saturday in their Southeastern Conference opener.

Joe Burrow led LSU (3-0) down the field in the final minutes with clutch plays and two pass interference calls against Auburn (2-1). That set up Tracy’s field goal that was almost right down the middle and sent LSU players swarming onto the field to celebrate.

It capped a wild fourth quarter in a rivalry that has produced many of them.

Burrow hit Derrick Dillon over the outstretched arms of Auburn linebacker Deshaun Davis for a 71-yard touchdown strike with 8:18 left. Burrow’s two-point attempt failed, leaving Auburn up 21-19.

The LSU defense held to set up another chance with 5:38 remaining. The result was a 14-play, 52-yard drive.

A pass interference call against Jeremiah Dinson on third-and-11 kept the drive alive. Then Burrow hit Stephen Sullivan for 9 yards on fourth-and-7 to keep the offense on the field.

Burrow held his own against Auburn’s more heralded Jarrett Stidham. He completed 15 of 34 passes for 249 yards, with Justin Jefferson gaining 97 yards on five catches.

Stidham was 16 of 28 for 198 yards and a touchdown but threw two interceptions. JaTarvious Whitlow ran for 104 yards on 22 carries.

Auburn’s Anders Carlson missed a 52-yard field goal attempt wide left with nearly 13 minutes left.

THE TAKEAWAY

LSU: Struggled to sustain solid start offensively after outgaining 188-63 in building the 10-0 lead. But kept coming back to secure its second win over a Top 10 opponent after opening with a victory over then-No. 8 Miami.

Auburn: Stidham started out 0-for-4 passing with an interception on his first attempt, but regrouped nicely. Auburn couldn’t produce late against a tough LSU defense, creating an uphill battle for a second straight SEC West title.

TARGETING

LSU safety John Battle was ejected after a targeting call early in the fourth quarter. He made a helmet-to-helmet hit on Anthony Schwartz.

UP NEXT

LSU gets a break from SEC games with a visit from Louisiana Tech.

Auburn hosts Arkansas in a second straight SEC West home game.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.