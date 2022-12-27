Trammell and the San Diego State Aztecs host conference foe Air Force

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Air Force Falcons (9-4) at San Diego State Aztecs (9-3) San Diego; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: San Diego State -17; over/under is 129.5 BOTTOM LINE: Air Force visits San Diego State in MWC action Wednesday. The Aztecs have gone 7-0 at home. San Diego State has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Falcons are 1-2 in road games. Air Force averages 70.1 points and has outscored opponents by 8.6 points per game.

The Aztecs and Falcons match up Wednesday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nathan Mensah is averaging seven points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Aztecs. Micah Parrish is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for San Diego State.

Rytis Petraitis is averaging 8.5 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Falcons. Jake Heidbreder is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Air Force.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aztecs: 7-3, averaging 74.4 points, 33.1 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Falcons: 8-2, averaging 70.9 points, 29.0 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

