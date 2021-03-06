Grigsby added 14 points for Seattle (11-9, 4-4 Western Athletic Conference). Emeka Udenyi had 10 points and nine rebounds.
Tre Armstrong had 21 points for the Lancers (12-9, 5-6). Elijah Thomas added 18 points. Gak had 18 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks.
