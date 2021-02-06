Cameron Gooden had 17 points for the Trailblazers (6-9, 2-6). Hunter Schofield added 15 points and seven rebounds. Frank Staine had five points and 10 rebounds.
The Redhawks evened the season series against the Trailblazers with the win. Dixie St. defeated Seattle 77-76 on Friday.
