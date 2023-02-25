Traore has 18; Long Beach State's 71-64 beats CSU Northridge

Traore added six rebounds for the Beach (16-14, 10-8 Big West Conference). Aboubacar Traore scored 17 points while going 6 of 7 and 5 of 7 from the free throw line, and added 12 rebounds and eight assists. Marcus Tsohonis shot 4 for 11, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.