By Associated PressToday at 11:00 p.m. ESTBy Associated PressToday at 11:00 p.m. ESTLONG BEACH, Calif. — Freshman guard Aboubacar Traore had 10 points and 16 rebounds as Long Beach State routed CSU Northridge 71-55 on Saturday.Joel Murray added 16 points for the Beach (6-9, 2-1 Big West).WpGet the full experience.Choose your planArrowRightAtin Wright had 14 points and Onyi Eyisi had 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Matadors (5-10, 1-2).—-More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25Comment CommentsGiftOutlineGift ArticleLoading...