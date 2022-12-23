Traore's 17 help BYU beat Weber State 63-57

Traore had eight rebounds and three blocks for the Cougars (10-5). Noah Waterman added 14 points while shooting 4 for 7 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 7 from the free throw line, and he also had eight rebounds. Rudi Williams recorded nine points and shot 4 for 7, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc.