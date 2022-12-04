Traylor, No. 9 Virginia Tech women stop Horston, Tennessee

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Kayana Traylor scored 18 points and No. 9 Virginia Tech held off Tennessee 59-56 Sunday in a Jimmy V Women’s Classic matchup. Jordan Horston led Tennessee with 26 points and 11 rebounds, but missed a pair of late shots that would’ve tied it. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Trailing 58-56 with 3 seconds left, Horston was off on a jumper. Down three with 1.1 seconds remaining, her 3-point try from the top of the key bounced off.

“I hate losing,” Horston said. “I have to keep reminding myself this is not the end-all.”

“(Horston) poured her heart out,” Tennessee coach Kellie Harper said. “I thought she was being a leader.”

Cayla King scored 11 points and Georgia Amoore and D’asia Gregg each had 10 for the Hokies (8-0).

“Everybody stepped in and did a little bit of something,” Virginia Tech coach Kenny Brooks said.

“Jordan was unbelievable,” he added. “She’s a tremendous talent.”

Tamari Key scored 11 for the Lady Volunteers (4-5).

Virginia Tech shot 35% from the field (20 of 57) and 28% (9 of 32) from 3-point range.

The Lady Vols struggled from the field (20 of 60, 33%) and on 3-pointers (2 of 14, 14%).

Tennessee played without leading scorer and rebounder Rickea Jackson, who was absent because of a coach’s decision.

The Hokies led by as many as 12 in the first half. Tennessee closed the gap with 9-3 run to end the half trailing, 34-30.

The Jimmy V event is named for late North Carolina State men’s coach Jimmy Valvano and raises money and awareness for the V Foundation for Cancer Research.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Though off to its fast start, Virginia Tech is still looking to play its first ranked team. It likely won’t get that chance until it entertains Notre Dame on Dec. 18.

BIG PICTURE

Virginia Tech: Point guard Georgia Amoore is an integral part of the Hokie arsenal. In last week’s game with Nebraska, she collected the program’s first triple-double. She had 24 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists.

Tennessee: The Lady Vols played without three players — Jasmine Franklin and Jillian Hollingshead were injured, and Jackson (17.6 points, 6.6 rebounds) was held out. No details were provided.

UP NEXT

Virginia Tech: The Hokies hit the road to start Atlantic Coast Conference competition Wednesday at Boston College.

Tennessee: The Lady Vols play Chattanooga on Tuesday in the first of three home games before a showdown at Stanford Dec. 18.

