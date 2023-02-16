Tretout leads Harvard against Columbia after 21-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Harvard Crimson (12-12, 3-7 Ivy League) at Columbia Lions (6-19, 1-9 Ivy League) New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Harvard faces the Columbia Lions after Idan Tretout scored 21 points in Harvard’s 80-72 loss to the Pennsylvania Quakers. The Lions are 5-7 in home games. Columbia is 1-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Crimson are 3-7 in Ivy League play. Harvard ranks third in the Ivy League with 34.4 rebounds per game led by Chris Ledlum averaging 8.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa is scoring 13.0 points per game with 5.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Lions. Avery Brown is averaging 9.5 points over the past 10 games for Columbia.

Ledlum is shooting 47.6% and averaging 18.5 points for the Crimson. Tretout is averaging 8.9 points over the last 10 games for Harvard.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 1-9, averaging 65.9 points, 29.3 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.8 points per game.

Crimson: 3-7, averaging 67.9 points, 33.5 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article