The Monarchs have gone 5-3 in home games. Old Dominion ranks sixth in C-USA with 9.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Trice averaging 2.4.
The Thundering Herd are 1-7 against C-USA opponents. Marshall is third in C-USA with 34.4 rebounds per game led by Obinna Anochili-Killen averaging 6.7.
The Monarchs and Thundering Herd face off Thursday for the first time in C-USA play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Keyser is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Monarchs. Jaylin Hunter is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Old Dominion.
Taevion Kinsey is scoring 20.7 points per game with 5.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Thundering Herd. Andrew Taylor is averaging 9.9 points over the past 10 games for Marshall.
LAST 10 GAMES: Monarchs: 3-7, averaging 70.2 points, 34.3 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.
Thundering Herd: 1-9, averaging 68.7 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.8 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.