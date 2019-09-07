KENT, Ohio — Matthew Trickett’s 43-yard field goal lifted Kent State to a 26-23 come-from-behind overtime victory against Kennesaw State on Saturday.

The Golden Flashes came from 10 points down for the win with a 75-yard scoring pass from Dustin Crum to a wide-open Isaiah McKoy — a career-long for each — forging a 17-16 lead in the third quarter.

Kennesaw State, ranked No. 9 in the STATS FCS poll, appeared on the verge of claiming its first-ever win against a Football Bowl Subdivision team when Daniel David scored a go-ahead touchdown from the 4 with under two minutes remaining.

Trickett kicked a 36-yard field goal with nine seconds remaining to knot the score at 23-23 and force overtime.

Matt Bahr forced a fumble when he tackled Kennesaw State’s Shaquil Terry for a loss in overtime, the change of possession leading to Trickett’s walk-off FG.

Kent State’s field hockey team was locked in an overtime battle with Maine when the game was declared a “no contest” in order for the football game to kick off on time.

